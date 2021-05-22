RE Advisers Corp Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 366,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,652. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

