Ajo LP Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ajo LP cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.07. 6,137,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,582. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

