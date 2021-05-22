Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 32,204 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,204 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GDDY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. 1,346,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,764. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.
Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.
In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $310,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock worth $2,807,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Featured Article: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.