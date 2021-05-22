Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 32,204 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,204 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.08. 1,346,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,764. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $310,483.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,669,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,326 shares of company stock worth $2,807,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

