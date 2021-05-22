Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 194 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $31,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $201,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Moody’s by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.88. 926,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,405. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

