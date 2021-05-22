ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Clarus Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,478,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,611. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74.

