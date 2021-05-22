Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $439.82. 712,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,713. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.56. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

