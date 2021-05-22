Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,466 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $435,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,187. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $135.58 and a 12 month high of $197.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

