Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of PBH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 236,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

