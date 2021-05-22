Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to Announce $1.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

NYSE:CIT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,222. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,419.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,201 shares of company stock valued at $605,231 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after acquiring an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after buying an additional 103,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CIT Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after buying an additional 174,809 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after buying an additional 131,948 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

