Metis (METIS) Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Metis (CURRENCY:METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Metis has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $75,263.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis coin can currently be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00014026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metis has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00861833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00089817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 4,930,001 coins and its circulating supply is 698,411 coins. Metis’ official Twitter account is @Official_Metis and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com . Metis’ official website is wemetis.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated. Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses. “

Metis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

