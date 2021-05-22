Tendies Price Reaches $0.0815 on Exchanges (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Tendies coin can now be bought for $0.0815 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tendies has traded down 61.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $611,444.37 and $91,066.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00062384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.00861833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00089817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,905,519 coins and its circulating supply is 7,505,519 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.