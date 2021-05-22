RE Advisers Corp Has $7.33 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

RE Advisers Corp lowered its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

JCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 906,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,124. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

