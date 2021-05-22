RE Advisers Corp Sells 33,200 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

RE Advisers Corp lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.45% of Leidos worth $61,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

Shares of Leidos stock remained flat at $$102.74 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 470,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

