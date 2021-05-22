Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,670. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $157.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

