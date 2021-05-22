Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 10,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

