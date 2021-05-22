The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $374.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,751,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,558 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $374,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.78. 1,665,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,537. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

