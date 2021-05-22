Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $259,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $12.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $614.10. 1,474,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,130. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $627.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

