Close Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021


Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,203,000 after buying an additional 317,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,074,000 after buying an additional 88,772 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,519,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,186,000.

EMQQ stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.99. 166,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

