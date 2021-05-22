Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 2.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $57,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

NYSE FICO traded down $9.51 on Friday, hitting $491.73. 152,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,676. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.72 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $372.61 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.18 and a 200-day moving average of $488.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

