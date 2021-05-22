Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,005,010 shares of company stock valued at $74,739,169. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $67.16. 717,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,946. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

