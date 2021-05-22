WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5,622.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.80. 49,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,312. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.84. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

