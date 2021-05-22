Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $162.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ZG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.49. 382,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

