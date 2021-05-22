Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,343 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $106,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,384. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $162.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

