AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,702,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

