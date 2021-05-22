LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Joseph Ditrolio Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Joseph Ditrolio bought 2,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $20,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at $193,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LFMD traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,886. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.