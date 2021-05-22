iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF comprises 3.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.60. The stock had a trading volume of 338,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,151. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

