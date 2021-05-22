Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,178,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.21. 9,894,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

