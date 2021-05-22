Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 10,614 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,231 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,710 shares of company stock worth $2,741,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,616. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.64. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.