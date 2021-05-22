Close Asset Management Ltd Has $4.28 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $12,058,504.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at $27,112,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 239,961 shares of company stock worth $62,434,315 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $250.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.