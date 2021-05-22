Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NWN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company had a trading volume of 310,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,937. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Northwest Natural news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $183,081. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

