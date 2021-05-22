Thomas E. Robinson Sells 2,838 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $288.12. The company had a trading volume of 306,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,311. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.