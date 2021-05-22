Liberty Gold’s (LGD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LGD. National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:LGD traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,484. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.30 million and a PE ratio of 120.71. Liberty Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.0596471 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Gold news, Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total transaction of C$89,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,196,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,249,453.16. Also, Director Donald Arthur Mcinnes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,111 shares in the company, valued at C$697,672.05. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,365 shares of company stock worth $324,955.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

