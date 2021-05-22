Equinox Gold’s (EQX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Desjardins in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.04.

Shares of EQX stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.10. The company had a trading volume of 679,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.61. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$329.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

