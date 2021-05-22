Reef Hits Market Capitalization of $311.42 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Reef has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $311.42 million and $110.83 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00062560 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00085740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00854148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

