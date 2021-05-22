Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $38,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $216.04. 857,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $193.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.