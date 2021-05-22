Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.34. 1,697,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,255. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

