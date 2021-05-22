30,200 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815.

TNL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 270,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.