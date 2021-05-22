Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,449,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 687,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.41. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTOR. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.