Bell Bank Buys 470 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bell Bank grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,218. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

