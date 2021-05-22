Bell Bank Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $50.15. 1,330,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,075. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

