Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

GEF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. Greif has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Equities analysts expect that Greif will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

