Crystal Rock Capital Management Acquires 250 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $280,511,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 150,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,303,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.00. 295,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $604.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $368.50 and a 52 week high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 over the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.