National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Acquired by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. National Energy Services Reunited accounts for about 3.7% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,584,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 989,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 246,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 846,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 123.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 539,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 298,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 125,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.45 million. On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NESR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR).

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.