Main Street Research LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13,019.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.24.

NSC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.34. 1,179,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.03 and a 200 day moving average of $254.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

