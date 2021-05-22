Main Street Research LLC Purchases 623 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 2.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.55 on Friday, hitting $639.22. The stock had a trading volume of 847,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,737. ASML Holding has a one year low of $311.11 and a one year high of $675.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $643.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

