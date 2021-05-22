Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,908,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after buying an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,256,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,399,000 after buying an additional 6,970,522 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $10.28. 11,653,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,309,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

