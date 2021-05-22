Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,280 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.22. 4,640,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,220. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

