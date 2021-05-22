Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 419,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,307. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52. Sprout Social has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $170,253.36. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,349 shares of company stock worth $14,178,942.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

