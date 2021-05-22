Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Buys 575 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. 11,087,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,678,570. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

