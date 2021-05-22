225,000 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Acquired by Green Court Capital Management Ltd

Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 100.0% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

EDU stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 33,863,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,019,718. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

